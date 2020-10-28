Chris Paul leads march to voting site at N. Carolina college

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — NBA star Chris Paul led nearly 2,500 people on a march to an early-voting site at a university in North Carolina where he also takes classes. Winston-Salem Journal reports that Paul was part of the “March to the Polls Part 2” event held Tuesday at Winston-Salem State University. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard had previously said he would be encouraging students at historically Black colleges to head to the polls. Campus police blocked traffic to allow for the march, which had hundreds of city residents and candidates running for office. Some students said Paul’s attendance at the event attracted large crowds.