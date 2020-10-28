Changeable temperatures through the weekend

It was nice to have a bit warmer air flow into the region Wednesday. The low pressure system moving through southern Canada that pulled in the warmer air will now send a strong cold front through the area Wednesday night. It won't produce much precipitation, just a chance of some drizzle and flurries in northern Wisconsin. However we will have north winds behind it Thursday drawing in cooler air. So after lows in the upper 20s Thursday morning, the highs will only climb to the upper 30s. Northwest winds will become north at 5-12 mph Wednesday night and 8-15 mph Thursday. There should be a mix of clouds and sun Thursday.

High pressure will continue to bring quiet weather Friday. Lows will be around 21 with highs around 42. Skies should be partly sunny. Warmer air will surge into the area Friday night and Saturday as gusty south to southwest winds develop ahead of the next front. On Saturday the lows should be around 29 in the morning with highs around 51 in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny and breezy. There is a 30% chance of a few light rain showers late Saturday in the northern part of the area.

A brief cold shot of air will quickly push in by Sunday morning behind that front. This along with northwest winds could create some lake effect snow showers in far northern Wisconsin. Otherwise the rest of the area will be partly sunny and blustery. Highs will stay in the mid 30s.

The weather is shaping up really quite nice for next week. We expect high pressure to control the Midwest. In addition mild air will flow in along with plenty of sunshine. This should boost the high temperatures to the mid 40s Monday, mid 50s Tuesday, and around 60 Wednesday. It may very well stay warmer than normal through the end of next week.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 28-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1987 - Thunderstorms over the San Joaquin Valley of California produced three-quarters of an inch of rain in thirty minutes at Placerville, and caused numerous power outages due to lightning. Rain began to diminish in the northeastern U.S., but some flooding continued in Vermont, eastern New York and northern New Jersey. One inch rains in Vermont clogged culverts and sewers with fallen leaves, resulting in erosion of dirt roads. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1988 - Arctic cold invaded the north central U.S. Valentine, NE, dipped to 8 degrees, and Cutbank, MT, reported a morning low of one degree above zero. The temperature at Estes Park CO dipped to 15 degrees, but then soared thirty degrees in less than thirty minutes. (The National Weather Summary)