Cemetery Shooting Trial set for May 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of pulling the trigger in a fatal shooting late in 2019.

Henry West faces multiple charges, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, eleven counts of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Attempted Arson after allegedly opening fire at Wausau's Pine Grove Cemetery.

Online court records say West appeared virtually in court Wednesday afternoon.

There, Judge Greg Huber set a trial date for West beginning May 17th, 2021 and lasting 4 weeks and 2-3 days.

Jury questionnaires will now be drafted by legal counsel for both the state and West.

The next motion hearing is set for March 22nd.