Cake Lady helps wounded soldiers heal, one treat at a time

LONDON (AP) — David Wiseman heard Kath Ryan before he met her. He was at the far end of Ward S-4 at Selly Oak Hospital in Birmingham when shouts of “Cake Lady’s here! Cake Lady’s here!” began rolling through the room full of wounded soldiers, bed by bed. Who was this Cake Lady, he wondered, until he saw a middle-aged woman in a “strange dress,’’ pushing a trolley and handing out cake. That was in 2009. Since then, Ryan has made 1,260 visits to British hospitals, bonding with patients and feeding them some 1 million slices of cake.