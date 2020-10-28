Barrett confirmation rises as issue in Kentucky Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is taking a victory lap in his home state of Kentucky for shepherding Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court. But his Democratic challenger questioned his priorities Wednesday. Opponent Amy McGrath says the Republican Senate leader should have done more to deliver more coronavirus aid to hurting Kentuckians. While campaigning Wednesday, McConnell played up his alliance with President Donald Trump in putting conservatives on the federal bench. He says Barrett’s confirmation will make an “important difference for the country.” McGrath says the focus should have been on reaching a deal to deliver more federal aid to a pandemic-stricken country.