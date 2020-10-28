Athlete of the Week: Columbus Catholic’s Dorci Walker

Often times, some of our first sports heroes come from our local high school teams. That, is exactly where Columbus Catholic's Dorci Walker found hers.

"I ran this sand (volleyball) youth camp and she was there," said Columbus Catholic volleyball Head Coach Kat Egle. "She was looking up to these juniors and seniors and they were throwing a ball at her and she was like, 'oh my gosh, volleyball is so awesome.' "

However that camp gave Walker more than just role models, it gave her a drive to be the best.

"I wasn't very good," Walker recalled. "I thought all the other girls were better than me, so it kind of like made me want to work harder."

She did.

"She'd come in the gym and hit against the wall and watch practice," said Egle. "You could see how much she loved the game being in the gym and how she wanted to be that some day."

Well after years of hard work, some day arrived.

Last year Walker was named first first team all- conference and was a division four all-state honorable mention. She's following that up this year by being second in the state in kills with 227 and tied for 22nd in blocks with 21.

It's success that has not only allowed her to put her team in a position to make a potential state title run, but has also led Walker to become who she once looked up to.

"I know a lot of younger kids look up to me," said Walker. "Their parents will reach out and say, 'my daughter really loves you and you're an inspiration to her.' It really really warms my heart."

However, there's still one little girl who's opinion means just a little more than most.

"If I was seven years old and took a time machine to this moment right now, I wouldn't have believed it," said walker. "It just warms my younger-self's heart to hear that I'm doing well and I'm making her proud."