Asia Today: India’s confirmed virus cases near 8 million

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases is moving closer to 8 million, with nearly 44,000 new cases reported in the latest 24-hour period. The total reported Wednesday includes the highest single-day number of cases for the Indian capital of New Delhi, nearly 5,000. The Health Ministry also reported about 500 more fatalities from COVID-19 across India, raising the total to 120,010. India’s caseload is second in the world behind the United States, which has over 8.7 million confirmed cases. In September, India hit a peak of nearly 100,000 reported cases in a single day, but since then daily infections have fallen by more than half and deaths by about a third.