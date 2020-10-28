As virus surges, isolated UK leader Johnson faces many foes

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’ is battling both the coronavirus pandemic and a long list of political foes. His opponents include the European Union, a resurgent political opposition, angry English mayors and a beloved soccer star who wants to feed poor children. Even previously loyal lawmakers are growing restive. It’s a stark development for a leader who won a landslide election victory less than a year ago. Victoria Honeyman, associate professor of British politics at the University of Leeds, said Johnson’s Conservative government has been “spectacular at managing to score own-goals and managing to pick fights with people that were really unnecessary.” And with a long winter of coronavirus restrictions ahead, relief does not appear to be in sight.