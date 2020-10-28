A bit nicer Fall weather on the way

It has been a cold October but we will end up with an improving trend over the last few days of the month. The weather is still looking mainly dry and Halloween should be the mildest day in a while.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Isolated light showers or sprinkles possible north of Marathon County in the afternoon.

High: 43 Wind: SW 10-15 becoming West

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible in the Northwoods.

Low: 29 Wind: Becoming North 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy and cool.

High: 39 Wind: North 10-15

Today will be noticeably warmer than yesterday but still well below normal for this time of year. Highs should reach the upper 30s in the Northwoods and upper 40s in the far south. It will be warmer in the south (south of Marathon county) because the will be more scattered sun at times. In the Northwoods, conditions will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers or sprinkles possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A few flurries along with mostly cloudy skies will occur overnight and the clouds will likely linger a bit into Thursday morning before breaking up again. We will have decent conditions Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and a north breeze. Friday will be cool once again with highs in the low 40s. There is a slight chance of flurries Friday morning, then we should see more sun in the afternoon.

Saturday is still looking like the best day of this week with sunny skies early in the day and increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a gusty southwest wind helping to boost high temps into the upper 40s and low 50s, which is about normal for this time of year. A cold front moving through during the late afternoon and evening could produce a light shower or two in the northern half of the area. This same cold front will usher in some chilly air once again for Sunday. It will also likely produce some flurries and lake effect snow showers in the far north Saturday night into Sunday morning. Otherwise we should experience partly cloudy skies and blustery conditions on Sunday. Highs will only reach the 30s.

The weather will turn better once again on Monday with more sun and highs in the 40s. On Tuesday we should have a good amount of sun and highs in the 50s. The upward trend in temps should continue into Wednesday with highs around 60.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1971 - A severe early season blizzard raged across the Plateau Region and Rocky Mountain Region. Heavy snow blocked railroads and interstate highways, and record cold accompanied the storm. Lander WY received 27 inches of snow, and the temperature at Big Piney WY plunged to 15 degrees below zero. (David Ludlum)