45 deaths, 174 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 174 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,439 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, with 339 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 45 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,897 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

There have been 3,815 positive tests and 6,003 new negative tests since yesterday.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 151,260 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.