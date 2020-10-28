$35K donated to Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation received $35,080 on Wednesday.

NorthStar Restorations Services raised the money through a golfing event in September.

The company presented a check to firefighters Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson for Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation Matt Tormohlen said, "We are taking the profits that are going into our foundation so that we can continue to do the good work we're doing for the community."

That money will go to gift cards for those in need, a scholarship program for future firefighters, and a vacation fund for families.