Wisconsin reports new record of 64 deaths, over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) — During a Wisconsin Department of Health Services call on Tuesday, state officials reported new record number in new COVID-19 cases and coronavirus related deaths.

The state reported 64 new deaths and 5,262 cases.

The previous record for reported deaths was 48, set on October 21. The last case record was set on October 20, with 4,591 cases. Both of these records could have been impacted by a backlog of data related to an dashboard outage while the system underwent improvements.

The newly reported numbers brings the death toll to 1,852 (0.9% of positive cases) and the total case count to 206,311. The state also reported 11,266 negative tests.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 161,260 (78.2%) are considered as recovered.

220 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,350 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The number of patients is up 55 from the day prior, with 331 of them in the ICU.

This is a developing story that will be updated.