Wausau man alleged to have been running cockfighting ring

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wausau man is alleged to have been running a cockfighting ring on a property in Rib Mountain.

Pai Chang is charged with one count of possessing animals with the intent that the animal be engaged in an exhibition of fighting.

In September a Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy received a call from a concerned citizen about the welfare of some birds.

When a search warrant was executed, a deputy observed birds that appeared to be in bad health.

According to the criminal complaint, 25 of the 28 birds that were seized are alleged to have spurs taped to their feet.

Chang was given a 500 dollar signature bond, he has a preliminary hearing in December.