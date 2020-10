Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee is considering a mask mandate, according to a meeting agenda.

The committee will meet Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:15 p.m.

The agenda item listed states: "Discussion and possible action creating local ordinance of city wide application, requiring face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic."

No other details on the item are available.

There is a statewide mask mandate in effect until Nov. 21.