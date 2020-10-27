Venezuelans brave COVID wing to bathe, feed sick loved ones

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Family members of patients sick with the novel coronavirus risk their lives stepping inside a Venezuelan hospital to feed and bathe their loved ones. Venezuela endures a shortage of nurses and doctors after year of collapse that’s now laid bare in pandemic. Elena Sauzo normally works in a school cafeteria. Now, she suits up at the emergency entrance of a Caracas hospital with a medical gown, white rubber gloves and two facemasks. She goes inside each day to feed and bathe her father. Like others, she ignores the risk, saying its the only way her father will get the personal care he needs.