Two Merrill polling places are moving to Bierman Building

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — According to a Facebook post from the City of Merrill, two polling locations will be unavailable election night.

Those locations are the T.B. Scott Free Library and Prairie River Middle School, which are polling locations for the 3rd and 6th Districts.

Instead, the Bierman Building (303 North Sales Street) at the Merrill Festival Grounds is the polling place for the 3rd and 6th Districts.

Those who plan to vote in person on November 3 should do so at the Bierman Building.