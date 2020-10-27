Turkey-backed fighters retaliate against Syria-allied troops

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition and a war monitor say Turkey-backed rebel groups have lobbed hundreds of missiles and artillery rockets at Syrian government posts in the country’s northwest in retaliation for a deadly attack that killed dozens of opposition fighters a day earlier. The renewed violence has undermined an already shaky cease-fire in place since March. The Turkey-backed groups fired hundreds of artillery rounds and missiles since late Monday at government posts. A spokesman said Tuesday the rebel’s military retaliation targeted and killed Russian officers in southern Idlib, as well as Syrian soldiers working in the area. There was no Russian comment on the claim.