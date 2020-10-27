Trump supporters rally at US Embassy in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A convoy of cars decorated with American flags and Trump 2020 banners drove from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, holding a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in support of the American president ahead of next week’s election. Some two dozen vehicles joined the procession Tuesday, which was organized by Republicans Overseas Israel. While Jews in the United States are expected to vote overwhelmingly for Democrat Joe Biden, Donald Trump is a popular figure in Israel. He has taken a number of steps welcomed by Israel, highlighted by his move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.