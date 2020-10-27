Today’s Teacher: Angela Peters

(WAOW) — News 9 is introducing a new segment to honor the area educators who are making a difference in the community.

It's called Today's Teacher, and every Monday at News 9 at 5 we'll showcase an area teacher who is nominated by a student, a parent, or even a family member.

Our first Today's Teacher honoree is Angela Peters, a 4th and 5th grade teacher at Grant Elementary in Wisconsin Rapids.

Her nomination was sent in by Melissa Downs and her son Remington. They say Peters goes above and beyond for her students, especially in extracurricular activities. She truly cares about her students, and wants to see all of them succeed. Remington says Mrs. Peters is his all time favorite teacher.

She is also a busy mother, and they're grateful for everything she does.

To nominate your favorite teacher, email with a brief description and a photo to teachers@waow.com