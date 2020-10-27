Tanzania votes for president amid fears of violence, fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Voters in Tanzania are going to the polls for a presidential election that the opposition warns is already deeply compromised by manipulation and deadly violence. The populist President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa’s most populous and fastest-growing economies. The United Nations human rights office and others say his government has stifled media, civil society and opposition voices. His top opposition challenger is Tundu Lissu, a survivor of an assassination attempt in 2017 who returned from exile earlier this year to campaign. Fewer major election observers will be watching the vote.