Stevens Point police seeking information on Saturday vandalism

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Stevens Point Police Department reports that "minor vandalism" took place early Saturday morning.

"We had 3 mailboxes vandalized, yard signs damaged, animal parts thrown on a vehicle, pumpkin smashed on a vehicle and other things that may not have reported to police," the department writes in a Facebook post.

Police obtained a photo of a group walking in the area of the vandalism around 3:20 am, near Maria Dr. and Forest St. Police think the group consists of eight individuals.

Anyone that may know an individual in this group should contact the Stevens Point Police Department or report anonymously through Portage County Crime Stoppers.