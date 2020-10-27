Second teen to be sentenced in Wausau baseball bat beating

Marathon County (WAOW) -- A sentencing hearing is scheduled for a second teen who plead guilty to taking part in a baseball bat beating in Wausau.

Jordan Meyer is set to learn his fate Tuesday morning at 9.

He is one of four teens accused of beating a 15-year-old boy with a baseball bat in July 2019.

Benjamin Dickerson was sentenced last month. He was sentenced to eight months in jail followed by community service for his role in the attack. Michael Hrobsky has a plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 3 and Brendan Griffin has a sentencing hearing set for Nov. 18.

Two days after the incident, there was a drive-by shooting in Wausau in connection with the beating.