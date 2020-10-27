Utility says its equipment may have sparked California blaze

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California Edison says its equipment may have sparked a Southern California wildfire that has prompted evacuation orders for more than 90,000 people and critically injured two firefighters. Edison filed a report with the state Public Utilities Commission that says a “lashing wire” may have struck a conductor in the area where the fire broke out Monday. That blaze and a smaller one nearby prompted evacuation orders in Irvine and other Orange County communities. The blaze came as the state was hit by another round of strong, dangerous winds, and the fire danger is expected to remain through Tuesday.