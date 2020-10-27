Potentially the last week for Farmers to Families Boxes in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- This is the final week for Marathon County residents to pick up a free box of food starting at the Wausau Salvation Army.

The Farmers to Families food boxes are distributed on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. via a drive-through. The boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per household.

The pre-packed food boxes are from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“We have had great response from the public. The effects of the pandemic have put a financial strain on a lot of families, so this is very timely,” said Major Paul Logan, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army. “People can also supplement that box with free bread and produce, which is a regular service The Salvation Army provides. It’s available daily to those who need it.”

The USDA food boxes are part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced earlier this year as authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need, according to the USDA website. This phase of funding for the boxes goes through October 31. A subsequent round of funding may be approved by the U.S. legislature. Marathon County was one of the counties in the state identified as having a higher level of food insufficiency.