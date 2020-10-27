Not as cold, pretty dry pattern

Thankfully it won't be quite as cold tonight as it was Monday night when record low temperatures were established from southern Minnesota to northern Wisconsin. Steady southwest winds of 8-15 mph and some high clouds should keep our lows around the low to mid 20s. Wednesday looks partly or mostly cloudy with highs around 42 degrees. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph will become west. A cold front will drop into northern Wisconsin in the afternoon and may trigger some spotty very light rain or sprinkles.

Somewhat cooler air will filter back in with north winds Wednesday night and Thursday. This could trigger some flurries in far northern areas. Otherwise patchy sunshine is expected Thursday with lows around 27 and highs around 39 degrees.

Friday should be partly cloudy with lows around 21 and highs around 42 degrees. Gusty south to southwest winds will move in Saturday pumping in warmer conditions for Halloween. Lows will be around 31 and highs will be around 52. It should be partly cloudy but there is a slight chance of a light shower late in the day in northern Wisconsin as the next cold front approaches. Enough cold air may move in for some scattered lake effect snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning in Ashland, Iron, and Vilas Counties. The rest of the area should be partly sunny and breezy Sunday with highs around 41 degrees.

The roller coaster pattern will continue early next week as the next burst of warmer air will surge in with gusty southwest winds. Highs could return to near 50 degrees Monday and about 56 on Tuesday. At this point we are expecting quite a bit of sunshine. The nice weather could very well stick around a good part of next week.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 27-October 2020

*On this date in weather history

1764 - A "very remarkable storm of snow with high winds" produced 22 inches at Rutland in central Massachusetts. (David Ludlum)

1929 - A snowstorm dumped 27 inches upon Ishpeming, MI, in 24 hours to establish a state record. (David Ludlum)