Mosinee School District receives award for energy efficiency

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Mosinee School District was recognized for its energy efficiency.

During the school board meeting Tuesday, the Public Service Commission Focus on Energy program warded the district an Excellence in Energy Efficiency Award.

The district participated in the program's benchmark study in 2018 which helped identify energy reduction strategies as well as measuring improvement.

The three locations the district has total over 438, 000 square feet and they have received incentives to help purchase and install high efficiency HVAC equipment that include boilers.

The district has also received funding for new LED fixtures including lamps and lighting controls.