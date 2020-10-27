More than 1000 pounds of drugs collected from Wausau PD drop off box

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Drug Take Back Day was on Saturday however for the Wausau Police Department their med drop off box is open to the public during the week.

This Saturday they collected their first 'Drug Take Back Day' since the pandemic cancelled their April drop off day.

They collected 60 pounds worth of drugs and for the year of 2020 they have collected 1100 pounds of drugs.

"Sometimes the more dangerous meds are small quantities anything from fentanyl patches or opioids might be a smaller number of pills which isn't a lot of weight but those are the most dangerous to have," said Lt. Nathan Cihlar of Wausau Police Department.

A popular way to dispose meds is by flushing's them down the toilet, but Lt. Cihlar said that is not safe either because particles get into our rivers