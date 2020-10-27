Milwaukee imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 surges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The City of Milwaukee will impose new restrictions on public gatherings as the state’s coronavirus cases surge. The new health order taking effect Thursday requires that gatherings be limited to 25% of a site’s capacity and reduces the maximum number of people at an indoor event to 10 people. The maximum number for outdoor gatherings is 25 people. Religious and political events are limited to 100 people who are required to be seated. Restaurant and bar occupancy is restricted to 25% for those establishments that don’t have a city-approved COVID-19 safety plan.