Millennial Money: Picking a pandemic side gig takes hustle

There are plenty of jobs in the gig work arena. Whether you’re looking to make a few extra bucks or replace lost income, you’ll have more than enough options to consider. But how should you go about picking a side hustle during the ongoing pandemic? To stay safe and find the right fit, evaluate the risks, expand your search beyond the obvious roles and calculate how much you’ll really make after taking expenses such as fees and insurance into account. Here’s what to keep in mind and how you can set realistic expectations.