King Veterans Home reports 71 active COVID cases



(WAOW) — WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — King Veteran Home has released another update to the status of coronavirus on their campus.

A letter from Commandant Tammy Servatius sent to members, friends and family says "keeping the virus out of our Home has become a battle," citing high positivity rates of the virus in surrounding area and the number of individuals on campus.

Servatius reports that King currently has 71 active cases of COVID-19 on campus. Of those, 42 are members and 29 are employees. She also reports that they are seeing recoveries, but that three more members die related to the virus.

"Of course, as always, I implore you to protect yourself by staying home when possible, maintaining six feet of distance from others when you must go out, wearing a mask, and washing your hands regularly. Thank you for doing your part. We are all in this together," Servatius writes.