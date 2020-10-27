 Skip to Content

King Veterans Home reports 71 active COVID cases

Updated
Last updated today at 4:29 pm
4:27 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
king veterans home


(WAOW) — WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — King Veteran Home has released another update to the status of coronavirus on their campus.

A letter from Commandant Tammy Servatius sent to members, friends and family says "keeping the virus out of our Home has become a battle," citing high positivity rates of the virus in surrounding area and the number of individuals on campus.

Servatius reports that King currently has 71 active cases of COVID-19 on campus. Of those, 42 are members and 29 are employees. She also reports that they are seeing recoveries, but that three more members die related to the virus.

"Of course, as always, I implore you to protect yourself by staying home when possible, maintaining six feet of distance from others when you must go out, wearing a mask, and washing your hands regularly. Thank you for doing your part. We are all in this together," Servatius writes.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content