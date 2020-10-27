Idaho men charged with conspiring to sell hard-to-trace guns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has ruled that a former Marine and another Idaho man charged with participating in a money-making conspiracy to build hard-to-trace firearms and distribute them in North Carolina will be transferred to that state. Ex-Marine Jordan Duncan, 25, and Paul James Kryscuk, 35, each waived hearings in U.S. District Court in Idaho, clearing the way for the transfers. The case also involves another former Marine, 21-year-old Liam Montgomery Collins. Authorities didn’t list Collins’ residence. Court documents say the conspiracy involved manufacturing and selling hard-to-obtain firearms and firearm parts so purchasers of the weapons would remain unknown to government authorities.