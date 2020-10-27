Health officials say ‘listen to your heart’ before you head out to hunt

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hunters get yourselves ready because deer hunting season is right around the corner, however health officials want you to be mindful of your heart health.

Experts say just the excitement of the hunt can increase your risk for a heart attack so they recommend hunters consider some tips before hitting the woods.

Do not ignore warning signs such as chest tightness, pack any medication you need, and remember to take them accordingly.

Hauling a deer may seem easy, but that combined with your success excitement can put you at even greater risk so they suggest having a friend help.

Another tip to remember to keep your emotions and indulgences in check as it can develop into Atrial Fibrillation also known as a-fib. A-fib doesn't always have symptoms but when it does it can be serious and lead to heart failure.