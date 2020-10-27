Family of missing Clark Co. woman pleads for her return

LOYAL, Wis. (WAOW) -- 27- year-old Cassandra Ayon was last seen by her family in early October as she was leaving for work, her family has not heard from her since.

On Tuesday Ayon's sister, Yennifer spoke with News 9 hoping to spread the word about her sister's disappearance.

Yennifer said Cassandra and her were always close and it was very odd to her family that Cassandra vanished especially since she had just moved in with Yennifer.

Cassandra's belongings were still left exactly the way she had left them when she disappeared.

"I normally keep the door closed because I don't like coming in here and seeing her stuff," Yennifer said.

After reporting Cassandra missing on October 4th all her family could do is wait.

"They have not found her car, her cell phone and most importantly they haven't found her," Yennifer said.

Yennifer told News 9 her biggest fear is she will never see her sister again.

The Ayon family is pleading for anyone to continue to look for clues that may lead them to Cassandra.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Clark Co. Sheriff's Office.