Explained: Stevens Point E-learning move

(WAOW) -- The Stevens Point School District will go virtual at the end of November.

"Quite frankly, if we don't do something [so that] the staff can see a light at the end of the tunnel, I'm not sure we'll even make it to thanksgiving," said Superintendent Craig Gerlach.

Right now, the district is operating on a blended model. That means classes are in-person on some days and virtual on other days. Gerlach explained, "We have many of our staff that are working day night and weekend just to keep up."

After thanksgiving, classes will be virtual through the rest of 2020. In January, students in and under the sixth grade can completely return to in-person classes. Seventh through twelfth grades will return to a blende model.

Parents have also expressed issues with the e-learning structure. In January, each grade of e-learning will have a designated teacher and assistant.

"I have seen every one of my kids teachers rise to the occasion and do the absolute best they can with what they have," said Lisa Pett. Her children are teenagers in the district. They've been learning virtually since the spring.

Pett said the year has been far-from perfect, but she won't put her kids back into school until COVID-19 cases in the area start to go down.

Luckily, Pett points out, her family has a stable internet connection, a parent is always home and her children are in their teens.

For younger students, the shift to virtual learning could be more difficult. Jamie Kellerman said, "it's going to be tough."

Kellerman has a kid in 4-k, fifth grade, and sixth grade, plus a few that are too young for school.

"My kids absolutely love school," she said. "I think it is very important for kids to be in school as long as we can do it safely and I feel that our schools are doing a great job."

Though she noted ending the semester virtually may prove difficult, Kellerman said it's better to know in advance than a few days out.