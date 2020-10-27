Evers urges self-imposed lockdown as cases hit new record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers is pleading with Wisconsin residents to voluntarily stay home and limit their interactions amid new statewide daily records for confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths. State health officials reported 5,262 cases on Tuesday.

They also reported that the virus was a factor in 64 additional deaths, another daily record. Evers told reporters during a teleconference that he wants people to limit their interactions to their immediate family.

The governor issued a stay-at-home order in March when the pandemic began but the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck it down. A state appeals court last week blocked another Evers order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.