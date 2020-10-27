Election officials say more than 1 million votes have been cast ahead of Election Day

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Election officials say there have been 1.3 million absentee and early voting votes, cast so far in Wisconsin.

Cindra Falkowski, Clerk for the Village of Kronenwetter said,"It is heavier this year compared to the last Presidential election and compared to basically all the elections we’ve had in the past."

But with such high early voting and absentee ballot turnout, what should you expect if you plan to head to the polls?

Judy Nagel, Langlade County Clerk said, "I will be interested to see the number of in-person voters on November 3rd, but right now I can tell you there sure have been a big push to get your absentee votes in and to the clerks prior to November 3rd."



Falkowski said even though about half of the registered voters living in the Village of Kronenwetter have already voted, they're still going to prepare for high turnout on Election Day.

Election officials are taking health and safety precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our area.

"You know we just have to keep practicing social distancing we ask you no please wear a mask if you are able to do so and we have one way in and another way going out we’re trying to relieve some of the congestion in our lobby," said Falkowski.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled absentee ballots must be received by 8 pm Election Day.