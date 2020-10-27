 Skip to Content

Eager for change, Chile faces long road to new constitution

4:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The fireworks and street celebrations are over in Chile, and now many months of hard work and uncertainty loom for a population impatient for change. One of Latin America’s most affluent nations, and also one haunted by social and economic inequality, plans to draft a new constitution to replace the charter introduced during military rule decades ago. The project’s launch comes during a global pandemic that sapped Chile’s economy and follows protests and deadly clashes with security forces since last year. Whether a new constitution can deliver the sweeping, egalitarian change that many in the country of 19 million people want won’t be clear for years.

Associated Press

