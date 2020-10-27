Colorado’s largest wildfire has burned more than 200 homes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire that has scorched more than 326 square miles since it started in mid-August, becoming the largest in Colorado history, has damaged or destroyed more than 200 homes. A spokesman for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says that as of Monday, the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado had destroyed 426 buildings and damaged another eight. The affected buildings include 209 homes. Damage assessment crews are combing the area after snow and cold weather put a damper on the fire over the weekend.