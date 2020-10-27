Armenia, Azerbaijan report more fighting despite cease-fire

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanged more accusations of shelling on Tuesday, with fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in its fifth week and largely unhindered by the U.S.-brokered cease-fire that was announced over the weekend. The cease-fire was agreed upon Sunday after talks facilitated by the United States and came after two attempts by Russia to broker a lasting truce in the flare-up of a decades-old conflict. All three cease-fire agreements were immediately challenged by reports of violations from both sides. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.