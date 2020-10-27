Amherst man accused of intentionally running over father

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) — On Monday at 11:43 am, Portage County officals responded to a disturbance in Amherst, where initial information indicated a man was struck and injured by a vehicle.

According to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas, 76-year-old Daniel Sullivan died after being struck by a vehicle driven by his son, 44-year-old Daniel Sullivan Jr. Police say preliminary investigation shows that the son struck his father intentionally.

The suspect is in custody at the Portage Co. Jail for requested charges of first degree intentional homicide. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, October 28.

The incident is still under investigation.