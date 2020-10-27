‘A really critical tool’: State health officials prepare for vaccine distribution

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials say record COVID-19 numbers reported Tuesday will only drop if everyone takes responsibility for stopping the spread of the coronavirus, as we wait for a vaccine.

Manufacturers are working against the clock to be the first with an FDA-approved vaccine and states are getting ready to give it out.

Wisconsin released its plan for distributing vaccinations this week. The first ones received will go to health care and essential workers, people living in long-term care facilities and older adults.

"We anticipate in the first months to have fewer vaccines than demand," said DHS Secretary Andrea Palm at a news conference Tuesday. "As a scarce resource, we will need to prioritize its use in our populations here in Wisconsin."

A state advisory committee is working to make decision on who would get the vaccine in the next phase, when more doses are available.

While some worry about rushing a vaccine, Palm says once the FDA approves one or more, the state will recommend it but not require it.

"As with vaccinations more broadly, it's certainly at the option of individuals, but should there be a safe and effective vaccine, or more than one candidate makes it across the finish line and is deemed as safe and effective, we certainly will be encouraging all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated," she said.

Health officials believe it will make a difference in our state's fight against skyrocketing cases of COVID-19.

"It will be a really important new tool in our toolbox to help reduce this virus in Wisconsin and allow us to get back to something that looks like more normal life, more normal course of business, so it will be a really critical tool," Palm said.

Dr. Jeff Pothof is working to drop that spike by joining a clinical trial at UW Health as one version of the vaccine advances.

"They vaccinate so many people and with COVID going crazy in the US, it's hard to even call it a silver lining, but the silver lining is it makes these trials show significance sooner," he said. "You'll start to see huge differences in the group that got the placebo. They're going to get the disease, versus the group who got the actual vaccine, they're not going to get the disease and that'll show us the efficacy portion quicker."

He was given a shot in September, which may have been the vaccine or a placebo, but so far he's had no complications.

"I had woken up in the middle of the night with some chills but no fever, had a mild headache the next day, some arm pain. So it's still possible I got the placebo but seems possible that I might have gotten the actual vaccine," he said. "Since that time I've felt great. I've been active, hasn't slowed me down."

Palm says there are still a lot of unknowns about when and how federal officials will distribute an approved vaccine to each state, but she expects the federal government to cover the costs of the doses and supplies.