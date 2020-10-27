A dry weather pattern for a few days

It is still feeling like Winter today, but the gradual warm-up is on the way. By next week, temperatures should rise above normal for the first time in a while. Generally dry conditions should persist through the forecast period as well.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and remaining chilly.

High: 34 Wind: SW 10-18

Tonight: Occasional clouds.

Low: 26 Wind: SW 10-15

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the Northwoods with a sprinkle or two possible. Mostly sunny in the southern half of the area and milder.

High: 44 Wind: West 10-15

The weather will be dry for today with fairly sunny skies through early afternoon, then increasing clouds from the north later in the day. Highs will be very similar to the last few days, reaching the low to mid 30s. Winds will be noticeable out of the southwest at 10 to 18 mph.

A weak storm system passing by to our north on Wednesday will produce more clouds across northern parts of our area while the south stays mainly sunny. There is a small chance of a sprinkle or two in the far north, otherwise it will be dry. You will notice a bit of a warm-up on Wednesday as well with highs in the low to mid 40s. It will still be well below normal, but not so winter-like.

The wind will switch to the north on Thursday and this will cool things down a little and it will stay cool through Friday. Highs should top out in the low 40s on both days. There will be more clouds on Thursday, then it will be back to more sun on Friday.

Saturday is still looking like the mildest day this week with sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. The mercury should rise into the upper 40s to low 50s during the afternoon. A cold front will then move through the area Saturday night producing a slight chance of rain and snow showers and also cooling things down once again. On Sunday high temps will only reach the low to mid 40s.

Next week should be milder once again. Highs on Monday should be in the 50s and even some 60s are possible Tuesday.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1929 - A snowstorm dumped 27 inches upon Ishpeming, MI, in 24 hours to establish a state record. (David Ludlum)