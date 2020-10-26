Women’s groups plan more protests over Poland abortion law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists are planning more protests in Poland after a top court tightened the predominantly Catholic nation’s already strict abortion law. Angry street protests have been held since the court ruling Thursday, with protesters defying a “red zone” ban on gatherings intended to halt a spike in new coronavirus infections. The Constitutional Tribunal ruled it was unconstitutional to terminate a pregnancy due to fetal congenital defects. The ruling effectively banned almost all abortions. After the ruling, abortion is allowed in Poland only when the pregnancy threatens the woman’s health or is the result of rape or incest. There will be street blockades on Monday, a strike on Wednesday and a protest march in Warsaw.