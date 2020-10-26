Vice President Mike Pence to campaign in Mosinee Wednesday

MOSINEE (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Wisconsin again on Wednesday to campaign for his re-election.

The vice president will hold a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport, according to a press release from the Trump campaign.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Door will close by 2:30 p.m.

His visit will follow a rally hosted by President Trump in West Salem on Tuesday.

The campaign stop is the latest in a slew as surrogates and President Donald Trump himself make the case for why Wisconsin should cast its electoral votes for the Republican candidate a second time.