Trump administration sending over 1.7 million COVID antigen tests to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Trump administration is sending 1,750,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to Wisconsin.

These tests can diagnose COVID-19 infection in as little as 15 minutes. They are to be distributed at the discretion of Gov Tony Evers to support testing in several groups. Those groups include: K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, and first responders.

The Trump administration has shipped over 600,000 of the tests to Wisconsin nursing homes and assisted facilities. As of October 26, 1,061,000 tests have been sent to the state.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Wisconsin schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”