Ten more dead, 84 hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded ten deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 84 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,293 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 58 from the day prior, with 320 of them in the ICU.

The state recorded 2,883 positive tests and 9,866 new negative tests, which is a 23% positivity rate. This brings the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 201,049.

According to a tweet from DHS, it took the state seven and a half months to reach 100,000 cases. It took 36 days to double that number.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 158,158 or 78.7%, are considered recovered.

The ten deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,788 people (0.9% of positive cases).

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.