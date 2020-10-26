Stevens Point to declare state of emergency in response to COVID-19 within Fire Department

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Police and Fire Commission of Stevens Point is holding an emergency meeting Monday afternoon.

They are set to issue a state of emergency in the wake of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within the city's Fire Department.

According to a press release from Gary Wescott, Commission President, the declaration allows Fire Chief Robert Finn to take "whatever steps are necessary" to ensure safe levels of staffing.

"Our firefighters, paramedics, and police officers are part of our community's first line of defense against this pandemic," Wescott said. "These cases of Covid within our own department show the very real risk these men and women face everyday in trying to keep us safe. This virus is taking a toll on the emotional and physical well-being of public safety and health care workers who can't go a day without worry if they or their families have been exposed."

The state of emergency will allow Chief Robert Finn to modify established work schedules.

It reads in part:

"...the Commission has determined an emergency exists which requires the fire department to modify its operations and make necessary decisions to ensure proper staffing for the protection of the public."

"In these challenging times, this community is incredibly well served by a team of professional firefighters and medics that will rally together to overcome this obstacle," Wescott said. "We are praying for the quick, safe recovery of our firefighters and are grateful for your service. We are thinking of all who suffer the effects of COVID. We ask the community to please follow CDC guidelines, protect yourself and our community.

