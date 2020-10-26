Stevens Point Area School District moving to e-learning temporarily

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point School District will be moving to all virtual learning at the end of next month.

They will stay with their current model through the end of November.

November 30 through Christmas Break the district will switch to full virtual learning.

The Superintendent says it's been difficult for teachers to be responsible for students both in class and e-learning at the same time.

The district came up with a way to solve that and let teachers focus solely on one or the other. However, to implement it, they need to go to full virtual learning.

The presentation from the school board meeting can be viewed here as well as a breakdown of how the plan will work.

The district says an online informational meeting for families will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 6 p.m.