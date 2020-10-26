Spokesman: China to sanction US arms suppliers to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says it will impose sanctions on U.S. companies including Boeing and Lockheed Martin for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan. A foreign ministry spokesman said Raytheon also will be affected., The spokesman gave no details of what penalties might be imposed or when. China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949 and have no diplomatic relations. Beijing claims the democratically led island as part of Chinese territory and has threatened to invade.