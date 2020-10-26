Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Waterloo on Wednesday

WATERLOO (WKOW) -- Second Lady Karen Pence will make a campaign stop in Waterloo this Wednesday, just six days before Election Day.

The second lady, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will appear at The Venue at River's Edge.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

The campaign stop is the latest in a slew as surrogates and President Donald Trump himself make the case for why Wisconsin should cast its electoral votes for the Republican candidate a second time.